fbpx
Resources

New on Netflix Canada: April 2023

It's Morphin' Time

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 22, 202311:26 AM EDT
0 comments

In April 2023, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, Sweet Tooth: Season 2, Beef, Transatlantic, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always and more.

Coming Soon

  • Ex-Addicts Club — Netflix Series
  • Welcome to Eden: Season 2

April 1st

  • 10,000 B.C.
  • Catwoman
  • Click
  • Crash
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
  • Girls Trip
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • Jurassic Park
  • Laurence Anyways
  • Lego Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized – Part 2
  • Louis Cyr, l’homme le plus fort du monde
  • The Many Saints of Newark
  • Miracles from Heaven
  • Mission: Impossible – Fallout
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
  • New York Minute
  • Shark Tale
  • Something’s Gotta Give
  • Superbad
  • Wild Wild West
  • You Got Served
  • Zathura: A Space Adventure
  • Weather — Netflix Film 

April 2nd

  • War Sailor: Limited Series — Netflix Series

April 4th

  • My Name is Mo’Nique — Netflix Series 
  • The Signing — Netflix Series

April 5th

  • Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — Netflix Documentary 

April 6th

  • Beef — Netflix Series
  • Reminiscence

April 7th

  • Chupa — Netflix Film 
  • Into the Storm
  • Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — Netflix Film 
  • Oh Belinda — Netflix Film 
  • Thicker Than Water — Netflix Series
  • Transatlantic — Netflix Series

April 8th

  • Hunger — Netflix Film 
  • Spiral: From the Book of Saw

April 10th

  • CoComelon: Season 8 — Netflix Family 

April 11th

  • Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — Netflix Comedy 

April 12th

  • American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — Netflix Documentary 
  • Celeste Barber Fine, thanks — Netflix Comedy 
  • Operation: Nation — Netflix Film 
  • Smother-in-Law: Season 2 — Netflix Series

April 13th

  • The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 — Netflix Family
  • Florida Man — Netflix Series
  • Obsession — Netflix Film 

April 14th

  • Phenomena — Netflix Film 
  • Queenmaker — Netflix Series
  • Queens on the Run — Netflix Film 
  • Seven Kings Must Die — Netflix Film 

April 15th

  • Bolduc, La
  • Doctor Cha — Netflix Series
  • Le mirage

April 16th

  • The Nutty Boy Part 2 — Netflix Family 

April 17th

  • Oggy Oggy: Season 2 — Netflix Family 

April 18th

  • Better Call Saul: Season 6
  • How to Get Rich — Netflix Documentary 
  • Longest Third Date — Netflix Documentary 

April 19th

  • Chimp Empire — Netflix Documentary 
  • Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — Netflix Film 

April 20th

  • 42
  • The Diplomat — Netflix Series 
  • Tooth Pari: When Love Bites — Netflix Series 

April 21st

  • 8 Mile
  • A Tourist’s Guide to Love — Netflix Film 
  • Chokehold — Netflix Film 
  • Erin Brockovich
  • Indian Matchmaking: Season 3
  • One More Time — Netflix Film 
  • Rough Diamonds — Netflix Series

April 22nd

  • Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4
  • Stowaway

April 25th

  • John Mulaney: Baby J — Netflix Comedy 

April 26th

  • The Good Bad Mother — Netflix Series 
  • Kiss, Kiss — Netflix Film 
  • Love After Music — Netflix Series

April 27th

  • Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 — Netflix Series
  • The Matchmaker — Netflix Film 
  • The Nurse — Netflix Series
  • Sharkdog: Season 3 — Netflix Family 
  • Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — Netflix Series

April 28th

  • AKA — Netflix Film 
  • InuYasha: Season 6
  • King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — Netflix Series 

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix this April

  • Shrek Forever After (April 11th)
  • Shrek the Third (April 11th)
  • Despicable Me (April 14th)
  • Despicable Me 2 (April 14th)
  • Bill Nye: Science Guy (April 24th)
  • The IT Crowd: Series 1-5 (April 25th)
  • Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5 (April 27th)

Image credit: Netflix

Comments