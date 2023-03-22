New on Netflix Canada: April 2023

In April 2023, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, Sweet Tooth: Season 2, Beef, Transatlantic, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always and more.
Coming Soon
- Ex-Addicts Club — Netflix Series
- Welcome to Eden: Season 2
April 1st
- 10,000 B.C.
- Catwoman
- Click
- Crash
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Girls Trip
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Jurassic Park
- Laurence Anyways
- Lego Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized – Part 2
- Louis Cyr, l’homme le plus fort du monde
- The Many Saints of Newark
- Miracles from Heaven
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- New York Minute
- Shark Tale
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Superbad
- Wild Wild West
- You Got Served
- Zathura: A Space Adventure
- Weather — Netflix Film
April 2nd
- War Sailor: Limited Series — Netflix Series
April 4th
- My Name is Mo’Nique — Netflix Series
- The Signing — Netflix Series
April 5th
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — Netflix Documentary
April 6th
- Beef — Netflix Series
- Reminiscence
April 7th
- Chupa — Netflix Film
- Into the Storm
- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — Netflix Film
- Oh Belinda — Netflix Film
- Thicker Than Water — Netflix Series
- Transatlantic — Netflix Series
April 8th
- Hunger — Netflix Film
- Spiral: From the Book of Saw
April 10th
- CoComelon: Season 8 — Netflix Family
April 11th
- Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — Netflix Comedy
April 12th
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — Netflix Documentary
- Celeste Barber Fine, thanks — Netflix Comedy
- Operation: Nation — Netflix Film
- Smother-in-Law: Season 2 — Netflix Series
April 13th
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Florida Man — Netflix Series
- Obsession — Netflix Film
April 14th
- Phenomena — Netflix Film
- Queenmaker — Netflix Series
- Queens on the Run — Netflix Film
- Seven Kings Must Die — Netflix Film
April 15th
- Bolduc, La
- Doctor Cha — Netflix Series
- Le mirage
April 16th
- The Nutty Boy Part 2 — Netflix Family
April 17th
- Oggy Oggy: Season 2 — Netflix Family
April 18th
- Better Call Saul: Season 6
- How to Get Rich — Netflix Documentary
- Longest Third Date — Netflix Documentary
April 19th
- Chimp Empire — Netflix Documentary
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — Netflix Film
April 20th
- 42
- The Diplomat — Netflix Series
- Tooth Pari: When Love Bites — Netflix Series
April 21st
- 8 Mile
- A Tourist’s Guide to Love — Netflix Film
- Chokehold — Netflix Film
- Erin Brockovich
- Indian Matchmaking: Season 3
- One More Time — Netflix Film
- Rough Diamonds — Netflix Series
April 22nd
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4
- Stowaway
April 25th
- John Mulaney: Baby J — Netflix Comedy
April 26th
- The Good Bad Mother — Netflix Series
- Kiss, Kiss — Netflix Film
- Love After Music — Netflix Series
April 27th
- Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 — Netflix Series
- The Matchmaker — Netflix Film
- The Nurse — Netflix Series
- Sharkdog: Season 3 — Netflix Family
- Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — Netflix Series
April 28th
- AKA — Netflix Film
- InuYasha: Season 6
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — Netflix Series
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix this April
- Shrek Forever After (April 11th)
- Shrek the Third (April 11th)
- Despicable Me (April 14th)
- Despicable Me 2 (April 14th)
- Bill Nye: Science Guy (April 24th)
- The IT Crowd: Series 1-5 (April 25th)
- Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5 (April 27th)
Image credit: Netflix