Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Netflix and Paramount+ [March 20-26]

Amazon Prime Video

Perfect Addiction [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 24th, 2023

Genre: Sports drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

After discovering that her fighting champion boyfriend has been cheating on her with her sister, an MMA trainer seeks revenge by coaching the one person who can beat him.

Perfect Addiction was directed by Castille Landon (After We Fell) and stars Mississauga, Ontario’s Kiana Madeira (Fear Street trilogy), Matthew Noszka (Let It Snow) and Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why).

Stream Perfect Addiction here.

Apple TV+

My Kind of Country [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: March 24th, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 45 minutes each)

From Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) and Kasey Musgraves (Golden Hour) comes this new reality competition series about up-and-coming country artists vying for a $100,000 prize and Apple Music support. Jimmie Allen (“Best Shot”), Mickey Guyton (“Black Like Me”) and Vancouver’s Orville Peck (Pony) serve as talent scouts.

Stream My Kind of Country here.

Crave

Clerks III

Original theatrical release date: September 13th, 2022 (limited release)

Crave release date: March 24th, 2023

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

After surviving a massive heart attack, Randal Graves teams up with fellow clerks to make a movie about the Quick Stop Convenience store.

Clerks III was written and directed by Kevin Smith (Clerks) and features returning Clerks stars Brian O’Halloran (Dante), Jeff Anderson (Randal), Trevor Fehrman (Elias), Rosario Dawson (Becky), Jason Mewes (Jay) and Smith (Silent Bob).

Stream Clerks III here.

Succession (Season 4)

Crave release date: March 26th, 2023 (first episode at 9pm ET, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

In the series’ final season, the looming sale of Waystar Royco leaves the Roy family to confront a future where their culture and political weight is severely curtailed.

Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong (Fresh Meat) and features an ensemble cast that includes Brian Cox (Manhunter), Jeremy Strong (Masters of Sex), Sarah Snook (Pieces of a Woman) and Kieran Culkin (Igby Goes Down).

Stream Succession here.

Yellowjackets (Season 2)

Crave release date: March 24th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

After barely surviving the summer, the Yellowjackets have to contend with hunger and desperation in the winter.

Yellowjackets was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (The Originals) and features an ensemble cast that includes Melanie Lynskey (Two and a Half Men), Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear), Christina Ricci (The Addams Family) and Lauren Ambrose (Servant). It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in Vancouver.

Stream Yellowjackets here.

Netflix

Love is Blind (Season 4) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: March 24th, 2023 (first five episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 12 episodes (around one hour each)

A new group of singles looks for love and engagement before actually meeting in person.

Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) and spouse Vanessa (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) co-host the series.

Stream Love is Blind here.

The Night Agent [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: March 23rd, 2023

Genre: Action-thriller

Runtime: 10 episodes (45 to 56 minutes each)

An FBI agent gets pulled into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

Based on Matthew Kirk’s novel of the same name, The Night Agent was created by Shawn Ryan (The Shield) and stars Gabriel Basso (Super 8), Luciane Buchanan (Filthy Rich) and Hong Chau (The Whale).

Stream The Night Agent here.

Waco: American Apocalpyse [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: March 22nd, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (45 to 51 minutes each)

Director Tiller Russell (Night Stalker) examines the Waco siege in 1993, which was the U.S.’ largest gunfight since the Civil War.

Stream Waco: American Apocalypse here.

We Lost Our Human [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: March 21st, 2023

Genre: Interactive comedy special

Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes

From the creators of Pinky Malinky comes this interactive animated special that tasks viewers with helping pet siblings Pud (Parks and Recreation‘s Ben Schwartz) and Ham (Big Mouth‘s Ayo Edibiri) travel the multiverse to save humanity.

Stream We Lost Our Human here.

Paramount+

Rabbit Hole [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ Canada release date: March 26th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Spy thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Toronto’s Keifer Sutherland (24) returns to the spy world as a corporate agent who finds himself framed for murder by mysterious forces.

Rabbit Hole was created by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (Focus) and co-stars Rob Yang (Succession), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) and Meta Golding (The Hunger Games series). It’s also worth noting that the series was filmed in Toronto.

Stream Rabbit Hole here.

