This week in Canadian telecom: all the best carrier Boxing Week deals [Dec.10-16]

With the holiday season in full swing, carriers have pushed out deals on devices and services. More information, and a roundup of telecom news in Canada this past week, is detailed below.
Business
Carriers are charging Canadians more for wireless plans now compared to the beginning of the year. An analysis by MobileSyrup’s news editor, Jon Lamont, found most plans saw a price increase between $2 and $5 each month. Read the feature here.
Eastlink has expanded its mobile network to Miramichi, New Brunswick. Under the company’s $26 million mobile expansion plan for the province, residents will have greater access to coverage and service options.
SaskTel has expanded its infiNET service to Lloydminster, Saskatchewan. The fibre optic network provides speeds up to 1Gbps and has expanded to various other communities this year.
The Competition Tribunal has concluded its hearing into the Rogers-Shaw merger. The companies faced a challenge from the Competition Bureau, which said the merger would lead to higher wireless bills. Rogers and Shaw hope to close the merge by year’s end.
Deals
Koodo rolls out a 40GB plan for $50/month. More details are available here.
Bell is offering discounts on the iPhone 14 and several Samsung and Motorola devices for the holidays. Check out the specifics here.