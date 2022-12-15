Virgin Plus rolls out holiday deals with discounts on Pixel, Galaxy

Bell’s Virgin Plus has started rolling out smartphone deals to match its $50/40GB and $45/20GB promo plans. Check out some of the highlights below:

Virgin also has several “certified pre-loved” devices available too:

Aside from the online deals, some RedFlagDeals users were able to get a deal on the iPhone 14, nabbing it plus the 40GB plan for $75/mo total. Based on the details shared on RFD, it seems like Virgin is offering some bill credit or other discount since online the iPhone 14 costs $47.12/mo financing. The deal does seem to be in-store only, however, so your mileage may vary.

You can check out all of Virgin Plus’ deals here. You can also learn more about the $50/40GB plan here, or about other carrier offers here.