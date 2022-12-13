Koodo rolls out $50/mo 40GB plan ahead of Boxing Day

Boxing Day deals are starting to emerge at some Canadian wireless providers. Telus flanker brand Koodo is kicking things off with a strong start: get 40GB of data for $50/mo.

According to Koodo’s website, customers can get the $50/40GB plan by signing up for the provider’s new $65/mo 40GB plan and taking advantage of a $15 bill credit. Unfortunately, the bill credit only lasts 15 months. Moreover, Koodo’s website has some… odd math related to the deal. $15/mo for 15 months works out to $225 in total savings — Koodo’s website advertises $275 of savings, but you have to dig into the fine print to discover that number includes waiving Koodo’s $50 connection fee, something it already does for online orders.

Koodo’s plan page, on the other hand, lists “$254 in bill credits over 15 months ($16 off/month), and I’m frankly not sure where Koodo got those numbers (besides, $254 divided by 15 is actually about 16.93).

Along with the $50/40GB plan, Koodo has bumped its $60/10GB plan up to 20GB of data. The plan page also lists it as having access to the bill credit but again notes $254 over 15 months. As noted above, those numbers don’t really make much sense based on the other details available on Koodo’s website. MobileSyrup has reached out to Koodo for clarification about what’s going on here.

Either way, $50/mo for 40GB of data isn’t a bad deal, although it certainly pales in comparison to the Black Friday $45/50GB plan, which will last 24 months. If you missed out on the $45/50GB, then this $50/40GB plan might be your next best option. At the same time, it might be worth waiting to see if anything better comes along — some of the better Black Friday options were only available in-store or launched on Black Friday itself. We might see a repeat of that with Boxing Day offers. Plus, at the time of writing, Fido and Virgin Plus hadn’t rolled out anything comparable. It remains to be seen if they match or beat the Koodo plan.

Naturally, the Boxing Day deals started rolling out the day after I wrote a comparison of carrier plans at the end of 2022 to the beginning of the year. You can check that out here.

You can check out Koodo’s plans here.