Fido’s Boxing Week phone deals: save on Pixel 6a, Galaxy S21 FE

Earlier this week, Fido rolled out a $50/40GB plan, and now the Rogers flanker brand is back with discounts on smartphones. We’ve highlighted some of the better offers below:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – $0 down, $19.58/mo financing
- Google Pixel 6a – $0 down, $5/mo financing
- Motorola Edge (2022) – $0 down, $10/mo financing
- Motorola Edge (2021) – $0 down, $6.50/mo financing
- Samsung Galaxy S22 – $0 down, $30.84/mo financing
- Google Pixel 7 – $0 down, $15/mo financing
Fido also has a few deals on certified pre-owned devices:
- iPhone 12 pre-owned – $0 down, $26/mo financing
- iPhone 12 Pro pre-owned – $0 down, $25/mo financing
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ pre-owned – $0 down, $10/mo financing
- iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-owned – $0 down, $33/mo financing
You can check out all of Fido’s offers here. You can also learn more about Fido’s plan deals here, or check out the best Canadian carrier deals here.