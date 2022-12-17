fbpx
New Netflix Originals in January 2023

Movies and shows like Kaleidoscope, That's '90 Show and You People are hitting Netflix this January

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 17, 202211:02 AM EST
Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This January, shows and movies like Kaleidoscope, That’s ’90 Show, You People and more are coming to Netflix.

Coming Soon

  • Jung_E — Netflix Flm 
  • Physical: 100 — Netflix Series 

January 1st

  • Kaleidoscope — Netflix Series
  • Lady Voyeur — Netflix Series
  • The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

January 4th

  • How I Became a Gangster — Netflix Film 
  • The King of the World — Netflix Film 
  • The Lying Life of Adults — Netflix Series
  • MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street — Netflix Documentary

January 5th

  • Copenhagen Cowboy — Netflix Series
  • Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Woman of the Dead — Netflix Series

January 6th

  • Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Pale Blue Eye — Netflix Film 
  • Pressure Cooker — Netflix Series
  • The Ultimatum: France Season 1, Part 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes) 

January 10th

  • Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger — Netflix Comedy 
  • The Hatching Wielding Hitchhiker — Netflix Documentary 

January 11th

  • Noise — Netflix Film 
  • Sexify: Season 2 — Netflix Series 

January 12th

  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 — Netflix Family
  • The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House — Netflix Series
  • Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 — Netflix Series

January 13th

  • Break Point — Netflix Documentary 
  • Dog — Netflix FIlm 
  • Sky Rojo: Season 3 — Netflix Series
  • Suzan & Freek — Netflix Documentary 
  • Trial by Fire — Netflix Series 

January 19th

  • Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre — Netflix Anime 
  • Khallat+ — Netflix Film 
  • That ’90s Show — Netflix Series
  • Women At War — Netflix Series 

January 20th

  • Bake Squad: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Bling Empire: New York — Netflix Series 
  • Fauda: Season 4 — Netflix Series
  • Mission Majnu — Netflix Film 
  • Represent — Netflix Series
  • Sahmaran — Netflix Series 
  • Shanty Town — Netflix Series 

January 23rd

  • Narvik — Netflix Film 

January 25th

  • Against the Ropes — Netflix Series 

January 26th

  • Daniel Spellbound: Season 2– Netflix Family 
  • Record of Ragnarok: Season 2, Episodes 1-10 — Netflix Anime 

January 27th

  • King of Jo’Burg: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Lockwood & Co — Netflix Series
  • The Snow Girl — Netflix Series
  • You People — Netflix Film 

January 30th

Princess Power — Netflix Family 

January 31st

  • Cunk on Earth — Netflix Series
  • Pamela, a love story — Netflix Documentary 

Image credit: Netflix

