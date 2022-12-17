New Netflix Originals in January 2023

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This January, shows and movies like Kaleidoscope, That’s ’90 Show, You People and more are coming to Netflix.
Coming Soon
- Jung_E — Netflix Flm
- Physical: 100 — Netflix Series
January 1st
- Kaleidoscope — Netflix Series
- Lady Voyeur — Netflix Series
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
January 4th
- How I Became a Gangster — Netflix Film
- The King of the World — Netflix Film
- The Lying Life of Adults — Netflix Series
- MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street — Netflix Documentary
January 5th
- Copenhagen Cowboy — Netflix Series
- Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Woman of the Dead — Netflix Series
January 6th
- Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld — Netflix Documentary
- The Pale Blue Eye — Netflix Film
- Pressure Cooker — Netflix Series
- The Ultimatum: France Season 1, Part 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)
January 10th
- Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger — Netflix Comedy
- The Hatching Wielding Hitchhiker — Netflix Documentary
January 11th
- Noise — Netflix Film
- Sexify: Season 2 — Netflix Series
January 12th
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House — Netflix Series
- Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 — Netflix Series
January 13th
- Break Point — Netflix Documentary
- Dog — Netflix FIlm
- Sky Rojo: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Suzan & Freek — Netflix Documentary
- Trial by Fire — Netflix Series
January 19th
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre — Netflix Anime
- Khallat+ — Netflix Film
- That ’90s Show — Netflix Series
- Women At War — Netflix Series
January 20th
- Bake Squad: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Bling Empire: New York — Netflix Series
- Fauda: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- Mission Majnu — Netflix Film
- Represent — Netflix Series
- Sahmaran — Netflix Series
- Shanty Town — Netflix Series
January 23rd
- Narvik — Netflix Film
January 25th
- Against the Ropes — Netflix Series
January 26th
- Daniel Spellbound: Season 2– Netflix Family
- Record of Ragnarok: Season 2, Episodes 1-10 — Netflix Anime
January 27th
- King of Jo’Burg: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Lockwood & Co — Netflix Series
- The Snow Girl — Netflix Series
- You People — Netflix Film
January 30th
Princess Power — Netflix Family
January 31st
- Cunk on Earth — Netflix Series
- Pamela, a love story — Netflix Documentary
