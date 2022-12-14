Freedom Mobile releases its Boxing Week deals: Pixel 7 for $5/month

Freedom Mobile is offering discounts on devices and wireless plans for Boxing Week.

The provider has the following devices available on a 24-month period through TradeUp, their phone return program. Customers must sign up for the $45/month plan that offers 40GB of data to access the deals.

Customers who choose to bring their own devices also have options to save. Freedom is offering $40/month for 40GB, $50/month for 45GB, and $60/month for 50GB. The deals are only available on new lines.

Freedom Mobile is also offering customers deals on prepaid lines. For monthly options, customers can access 13GB (including 10GB per month for a year) for $24/per month.

For yearly options, customers can prepay $89 for a year of unlimited talk and text (saving $10 off the regular price). For $99/year, customers can access unlimited talk, text and 50GB of data for a year.

For MobileSyrup’s roundup of carrier Boxing Week/Day deals, follow this link.

Source: Freedom Mobile