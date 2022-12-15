Lucky Mobile is offering 10GB bonus data for 12 months with specific plans

Bell Canada’s flanker brand Lucky Mobile is offering a solid bonus data promotion to customers on a few plans.

Lucky Mobile is offering 10GB of bonus data for 12 months on $40+ plans for new activations. This deal includes the following:

$40/mo 7GB plan

$50/mo 12GB plan

$70/mo 22GB plan

These plans also include unlimited Canada-wide calling and international texting, while some of the plans also include unlimited calling to the United States.

The company’s website says that the bonus data promotion is available for a limited time and that it’s only available online. It’s worth noting that Chatr is also offering a similar 10GB bonus data deal.

