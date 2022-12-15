Eastlink offers discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone SE for Boxing Week

Eastlink has rolled out deals for Boxing Week.

Below are all of the carrier’s offers:

The Moto G Pure is $6/month for 24 months through easyTab. $0 down, save $48 over 24 months. Buy the device outright for $144.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $33/month. $0 down, save $480 over 24 months. Buy the device for $792 on sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $70/month. $0 down, save $576 over 24 months. Buy the device for $1680.

Moto G Power for $1 month. $0 down, save $264 over 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for $15/month. $0 down, save $240 over 24 months. Or buy the device for $360 on sale.

iPhone SE for $20/month. $0 down, save $71 over 24 months. Buy the device for $480 on sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 for $31/month. $0 down, save $360 over 24 months. Buy the device for $744 on sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $53/month. $0 down, save $384 over 24 months. Buy the device on sale for $1272.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $20/month. $0 down, save $480 over 24 months. Buy the device on sale for $480.

More details are available on Eastlink’s website. You can also find a round-up of the best carrier deals here.