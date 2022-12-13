Telus rolls out Boxing Week plans and deals on phones

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus rolled out special Boxing Week plans on December 13th.

Generally, Telus’ Boxing Week plans offer more data for the same or even a slightly lower price than what the carrier typically offers. Plus, Telus is offering a $10/mo bill credit for 24 months for customers who buy a smartphone online or bring their own device.

Check out the prices below:

Unlimited 50 5G – $85/mo 50GB of data (250Mbps) | previously: $85/25GB

Unlimited 100 5G+ – $90/mo 100GB (1Gbps) | previously: $95/50GB

Unlimited CAN-US 100 5G+ – $95/mo 100GB (1Gbps) plus unlimited data, talk, and text in Canada and the U.S. | previously: $125/100GB

Along with the plans, Telus also has some deals on devices. Check out some of the best offers below:

And while Telus’ plans do come with the benefit of 5G access, I’m not sure that’s enough to justify the extra cost over something like Koodo’s $50/40GB promo plan.

We’re still early in the Boxing Day deal season, so I wouldn’t be surprised if some better offers came along. But hey, this is a start.

Check out our comparison of Canadian carrier pricing in early 2022 to late 2022 here.

All of Telus’ Boxing Week offers can be found here.