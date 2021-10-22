Google’s Pixel 6 and Apple’s MacBook Pro refresh [SyrupCast 248]

On this week’s jam-packed SyrupCast, Brad Bennett, Jon Lamont and Patrick O’Rourke talk about Google’s big Pixel 6 series reveal, Apple’s new MacBook Pro and, finally, the new 3rd-gen AirPods.

For more on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, check out our overview of Google’s new flagship smartphones. If the new MacBook Pro is more your speed, we also have an in-depth look at Apple’s new laptop, as well as an overview of the 3rd-gen AirPods.

As always, you can listen to the show on your favourite podcast platform or watch the video version on YouTube.