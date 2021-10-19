Google’s Pixel 6/6 Pro cost $799 and $1,179 in Canada

Google has finally unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the tech giant’s latest, often-leaked flagship handsets.

The Pixel 6 starts at $799 and the 6 Pro starts at $1,179, with both smartphones releasing in Canada on October 28th. The Pixel 6 comes in ‘Kinda Coral,’ ‘Sorta Seafoam’ and ‘Stormy Black,’ while the Pixel 6 Pro is available in ‘Cloudy White,’ ‘Stormy Black’ and the very pretty ‘Sorta Sunny’ colour variants.

The Pixel 6 features a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro sports a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 4x zoom and a 20x hybrid zoom and an 11.1-megapixel selfie shooter with 4K wide and ultrawide selfies.

Pixel 6 Pro Google Pixel 6 Display 6.71-inch, (1440 x 3120) LTPO AMOLED display, 512ppi, 120Hz refresh rate 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED display, 403ppi, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Tensor Tensor RAM 12GB of RAM 8GB of RAM Storage 128GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2mm Weight Rear Facing Camera 50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x4 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera 11.1-megapixel 8-megapixel OS Android 12 Android 12 Battery 5,000mAh 4,600mAh Network Connectivity LTE/ 5G LTE/ 5G Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date October 28, 2021 October 28, 2021 Misc Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance Colours: Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance

Additionally, the Pixel 6 offers 8GB of RAM with 128GB/256GB storage options, and the Pro sports 12GB of RAM and starts with 128GB/256GB storage options. The smaller Pixel 6 is also packed with a 4,600mAh battery and the larger model sports a 5,000mAh power source. And the standout hardware that makes the Pixel 6 series different from other Android devices is its Google-made Tensor processor.

Screen-wise, the Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate constructed of 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The Pixel 6 Pro’s display is a bit more eloquent, with Google stating that its design was inspired by jewelry and watches. It’s built with a polished metal unibody that transitions fluidly into 3D glass on both the front and the back of the devices. The Pro offers a 6.7-inch dynamic display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Thanks to Google’s Tensor processor, the Pixel 6 series includes features like ‘Live Translate for messages,’ which lets users speak to their device in one language and then the phone types out the words in another language. This feature works on Google’s Messages app, Hangouts, Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat.

Google also added innovative new features to its camera. With skin tone and face detection models, Google says that the Pixel 6 series offers the most equitable shooter on the market when it comes to snapping great pictures of people of colour.

The camera also offers a ‘Magic Erasure’ feature that is capable of removing different subjects from a picture.

Thanks to the addition of the Tensor chip, the Pixel 6 series also sports new security features. For example, the smartphones’ security core also sports a Titan M2 security chip, with five years of security updates, a new ‘Security Hub’ and a ‘Privacy Dashboard.’

Update 09/19/2021 4:21pm ET: The Pixel 6 Pro is not available in a 512GB variant.

Image credit: Google