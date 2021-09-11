Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [September 6-12]

After a special edition of Streaming in Canada last week, we’re back for our regularly scheduled column

Amazon Prime Video

The Voyeurs [Amazon Original]

A young couple becomes obsessed with the sex life of their neighbours, leading their lives to become tangled in deadly ways.

The Voyeurs was written and directed by Michael Mohan (Everything Sucks!) and stars Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Justice Smith (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu), Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 10th, 2021

Genre: Erotic thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes

Stream The Voyeurs here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79 CAD/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Being James Bond

After numerous delays due to COVID-19, No Time to Die looks finally set to release on October 8th. To celebrate, MGM has released a documentary on Apple TV that reflects on Daniel Craig’s 15-year-run as James Bond.

Directed by Billie Walsh (Springstein and I), Being James Bond features never-before-seen archival footage from Casino Royale all the way up to No Time to Die, as well as conversations with Craig and 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Apple TV release date: September 7th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 45 minutes

Being James Bond will be available as a free rental on Apple TV until October 7th. No Apple TV+ subscription is required.

Come From Away [Apple Original]

To coincide with the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Apple is now streaming the live stage recording of Come From Away.

The musical is based on the true story of the 7,000 passengers who were stranded after the terrorist attacks in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. Canadian couple Irene Sankoff and David Hein wrote Come From Away based on the stories they learned in Gander during the 10th anniversary of 9/11.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: September 10th, 2021

Genre: Musical

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Stream Come From Away here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.

Crave

News of the World

An aging Civil War veteran must return a young girl to her adopted Indigenous family.

Based on American-Canadian author Paulette Jiles’ novel of the same name, News of the World was co-written and directed by Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips) and stars Tom Hanks (Saving Private Ryan) and Helena Zengel (System Crasher).

Notably, Jiles spent many years living in Canada working for the CBC and helped set up native language radio stations in Ontario and Quebec.

Original theatrical release date: December 25th, 2020 (limited release)

Crave release date: September 10th, 2021

Genre: Western drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes

Stream News of the World here.

Return of the Taliban: A Vice Special Report

Vice correspondents Hind Hassan, Ben Soloman, Seb Walker and Isobel Yeung report from the ground in Afghanistan on the Taliban’s rapid takeover of the country.

Crave release date: September 10th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour

Stream Return of the Taliban: A Vice Special Report here.

Scenes from a Marriage

Based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name, Scenes from a Marriage explores the complexities of a man and woman whose marriage is falling apart.

Hagai Levi (The Affair) adapted the remake, which stars Oscar Isaac (Inside Llewyn Davis) and Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game).

Crave release date: September 12th, 2021 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Five episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Scenes from a Marriage (2021) here. Note that the original series is also now streaming on Crave.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. [Disney+ Original]

Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha balances her high school life with an early medical career.

Based on the Neil Patrick Harris-led ’90s series Doogie Howser, M.D., Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. was created by Kourtney Kang (Fresh Off the Boat) and stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack), Emma Meisel (The Kids Are Alright), Matthew Sato (Hawaii Five-O), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes) and Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story).

Disney+ Canada release date: September 8th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Ten episodes (around 30 minute each)

Stream Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali [Netflix Original]

Director Marcus A. Clarke (Unsolved Mysteries) explores the remarkable relationship between civil rights activist Malcolm X and boxer Muhammad Ali.

Netflix Canada release date: September 9th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Stream Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali here.

The Circle (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

A new group of people competes in this social media-focused competition series.

Netflix Canada release date: September 8th, 2021 (first four episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: 13 episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Circle here.

Kate [Netflix Original]

After being fatally poisoned, an assassin chooses to spend her final 24 hours to get her revenge.

Kate was directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter’s War) and stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo), Miku Martineau (Finny the Shark), Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Tadanobu Asano (Last Life in the Universe).

Netflix Canada release date: September 10th, 2021

Genre: Action

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Stream Kate here.

Lucifer (Season 6) [Netflix Original]

In the final season, Lucifer lands his promotion but must decide if he really wants the job.

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, Lucifer was created by Tom Kapinos (Californication) and stars Tom Ellis (Miranda), Lauren German (Hawaii Five-0) and Kevin Alejandro (True Blood).

Netflix Canada release date: September 10th, 2021

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: 10 episodes (45 to 66 minutes each)

Stream Lucifer here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

