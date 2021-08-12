Tom Hanks’ next Apple TV+ movie to premiere in November

Apple has confirmed that the Tom Hanks-led drama Finch will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 5th.
The announcement was made on the official Apple TV social media accounts alongside the first image from the film.
Per Apple, Hanks plays the eponymous Finch, “the head of an unlikely family on a journey to rediscover the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.” That unlikely family, as it so happens, includes a robot and dog.
Finch is helmed by veteran TV director Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) and co-stars Caleb Landry-Jones (Get Out), Samira Wiley (Orange is the New Black) and Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman).
This is Hanks’ second original film for Apple, following last year’s WWII drama Greyhound, which he also wrote. At the time, Greyhound reportedly had Apple TV+’s biggest premiere weekend ever, which is said to have made Apple more interested in acquiring other big films for the service.
Other upcoming Apple films include Martin Scorsese’s drama Killers of the Flower Moon (starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro); Antoine Fuqua’s Will Smith-led action-thriller Emancipation and Joel Cohen’s drama The Tragedy of Macbeth (starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand) and Sean Anders and John Morris Christmas musical Spirited (starring Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell).
None of these films have been dated.
Image credit: Apple
