Best Buy drops prices on smartphone accessories

Best Buy Canada’s latest Friends and Family Sale features some great discounts on smartphone accessories, from wireless charging pads and cases to gimbals.
Check out the standout deals below, or shop the full sale on the retailer’s site.
Belkin BOOST CHARGE 10W Wireless Charging Stand With Speaker for $49.99 (save $20)
Insignia Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S20+ for $4.99 (save $25)
Insignia Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12 mini for $4.99 (save $15)
Feiyu Tech VLOG Pocket Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer for $49.95 (save $28)
Kate Spade New York Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12 mini for $9.97 (save $20)
Native Union Drop 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $29.99 (save $40)
DIGIPOWER 5-Port USB-A/USB-C Wall Charger for $9.97 (save $20)
OtterBox Commuter Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy A71 for $19.99 (save $20)
OtterBox Defender Screenless Edition Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 11 Pro for $39.99 (save $30)
LifeProof WĀKE Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max for $24.99 (save $15)
Kate Spade New York Defensive Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S21+ for $29.99 (save $25)
OtterBox Symmetry Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12 mini for $29.99 (save $15)
Insignia Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S21+ for $9.99 (save $20)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
