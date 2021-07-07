Amazon offering 28 percent off Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are currently $99 on Amazon, down $37 from their regular price of $139.
The Buds+ can be charged for just three minutes to get one hour of playtime. In total, Samsung promises that the Buds+ offer 22 hours of battery life with the Galaxy Buds case.
Though the Buds+ now face more competition in the wireless earbud space, including Samsung’s own Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro, they’re still decent earbuds, especially at this price. The included carrying case is also small, making it convenient to tuck into your pocket when you’re on the move.
The Galaxy Buds+ are on sale on Amazon and are available in ‘Black,’ ‘Blue’ and ‘White.’ Over on Samsung’s store, the Galaxy Buds Live are on sale for $129 ($70 off).
For more on the Buds+, check out our review.
Via: Lbabinz
Comments