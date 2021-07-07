PREVIOUS
Deals

Amazon offering 28 percent off Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+

The earbuds are available in Black, Blue and White

Jul 7, 2021

2:56 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are currently $99 on Amazon, down $37 from their regular price of $139.

The Buds+ can be charged for just three minutes to get one hour of playtime. In total, Samsung promises that the Buds+ offer 22 hours of battery life with the Galaxy Buds case.

Though the Buds+ now face more competition in the wireless earbud space, including Samsung’s own Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro, they’re still decent earbuds, especially at this price. The included carrying case is also small, making it convenient to tuck into your pocket when you’re on the move.

The Galaxy Buds+ are on sale on Amazon and are available in ‘Black,’ ‘Blue’ and ‘White.’ Over on Samsung’s store, the Galaxy Buds Live are on sale for $129 ($70 off).

For more on the Buds+, check out our review.

Via: Lbabinz

Related Articles

News

Jul 7, 2021

1:58 PM EDT

Render showcases Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s in-display selfie camera

Deals

Apr 24, 2021

4:52 PM EDT

Best Buy’s weekly top deals include savings on Fitbit, Galaxy Buds+ earbuds and more

News

Jul 7, 2021

1:05 PM EDT

New leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE renders show off colour variants

News

Jul 7, 2021

12:19 PM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ have reached ‘end of life’ status

Comments