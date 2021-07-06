Samsung slashes Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds price by $70

As far as wireless earbuds go, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live remain one of my favourite pairs.
If you’ve been on the fence about “the beans,” now is a great time to pick them up. While the Galaxy Buds Live typically cost an expensive $199, Samsung has cut the price by $70, bringing their cost down to $129. For additional context, when the Galaxy Buds Live first launched back in September 2020, they cost $249.
Given that I have a pretty persistent latex allergy that prevents me from wearing wireless earbuds (I’ll spare you the details, but it isn’t pretty anymore when I use them), the Buds Live have become my go-to wireless earbuds the last few months.
Even their active noise-cancellation is pretty solid, though it doesn’t compare to the Galaxy Buds Pro or AirPods Pro, given those wireless earbuds’ in-ear design. Other notable specs include between four and six hours of battery life, a wide sound stage and a wireless Qi-compatible charging case.
The Buds Live are comfortable, feature decent sound, and most importantly, don’t burrow into my ear canals.
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are available in ‘Mystic Bronze,’ ‘Mystic White,’ or ‘Mystic Black’ for $129.
