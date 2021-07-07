Telus investing $300 million in Edmonton this year

Telus has announced that it’s investing $300 million in Edmonton this year as part of its $14.5 billion investment in Alberta through 2024.
The Vancouver-based national carrier says it will continue to deploy its 5G network speeds to Edmonton. The carrier says 153 communities will have access to its 5G network by the end of the year.
“Telus is proud to make this generational investment in Edmonton, providing the technology to connect citizens to loved ones, as well as vital resources and information as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a statement.
“As we look ahead with optimism to a period of social and economic recovery, our investments are enabling more Albertans with world-best connectivity to work, learn, socialize, access entertainment and transact safely and effectively from their homes.”
Telus says that by the end of the year, more than 70 percent of the Canadian population will have access to its 5G network, which is said to provide speeds of up to 1.7Gbps. It recently expanded its 5G service to Cochrane, Alberta and Laval, Quebec.
The carrier estimates that 5G will create 250,000 jobs and contribute $150 billion to the economy over the next 20 years.
Telus is among many others currently participating in the government’s 3500MHz spectrum auction that began last month. The spectrum is key for the deployment of the next generation of wireless technology across the country.
