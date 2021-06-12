Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [June 7-13]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
Flack (Season 2) [Amazon Original]
An American PR executive living in London thrives at work while losing control of her personal life.
Flack was created by Oliver Lansley (Misfits) and stars Winnipeg-born Anna Paquin (True Blood), Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda), Genevieve Angelson (House of Lies) and Lydia Wilson (Blasted).
Original TV broadcast run: April to May 2020
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 11th, 2021
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: Six episodes (42 to 44 minutes)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Clarkson’s Farm [Amazon Original]
Top Gear‘s Jeremy Clarkson tries to run a farm in the countryside.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 11th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Eight episodes (40 to 54 minutes)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $69 CAD/year.
Crave
Betty (Season 2)
In late 2020, five young women continue to navigate New York City’s male-dominated skateboarding scene while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges of womanhood.
The series is based on Crystal Moselle’s 2018 film Skate Kitchen.
Crave release date: June 11th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Friday at 11pm ET)
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Six episodes (around 25 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Blindspotting
A continuation of Daveed Diggs’ 2018 film of the same name, Blindspotting follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) six months later as she faces an existential crisis once her partner Miles is incarcerated and she and her son are forced to move in with Miles’ mother.
Blindspotting also stars Helen Hunt (Mad About You), Benjamin Earl Turner (Shameless), Atticus Woodward (Shameless) and Jaylen Barron (Free Rein).
Crave release date: June 13th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Starstruck
A young New Zealand woman living in London who juggles job in a cinema and as a nanny discovers she slept with a big movie star.
Starstruck was created by Rose Matafeo (Funny Girls) and stars Matafeo, Nikesh Patel (Indian Summers) and Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting).
Crave release date: June 10th, 2021
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Six episodes (20 to 22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 12 reviews)
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
This week in Crave news: The entire original Gossip Girl series is now streaming on Crave ahead of the July 8th premiere of the reboot.
Disney+
Loki [Disney+ Original]
Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an alternative (and still-villainous) version of Loki is brought in by the mysterious Time Variance Authority to clean up the damage that he’s caused to the timeline.
Created by Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty), Loki stars Tom Hiddleston (reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe as the eponymous God of Mischief), Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show), Wunmi Mosaku (Luther) and Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).
It’s worth noting that Toronto’s own Tara Strong (Batman: The Animated Series) voices Miss Minutes, the Time Variance Authority’s mascot.
Disney+ Canada release date: June 9th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday)
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: Six episodes (around 50 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent (based on 94 reviews)
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.
This week in Disney+ news: If you’re a gamer and have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, you can get one month of Disney+ for free.
Netflix
Fresh, Fried & Crispy [Netflix Original]
American food critic and YouTube personality Daym Drops travels across the U.S. to offer his takes on all kinds of fried food.
Netflix Canada release date: June 9th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Eight episodes (25 to 26 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Lupin Part 2 [Netflix Original]
Netflix’s most-watched non-English series is back. After finding himself pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, Assane strikes up an unlikely partnership.
Inspired by Maurice Leblanc’s Arsène Lupin character, Lupin was created by George Kay (Criminal: UK) and François Uzan (Family Business) and stars Omar Sy (The Intouchables), Ludivine Sagnier (Swimming Pool) and Hervé Pierre (The Sense of Wonder).
Netflix Canada release date: June 11th, 2021
Genre: Mystery-thriller
Runtime: Five episodes (41 to 50 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on seven reviews)
Wish Dragon [Netflix Original]
A college student with big aspirations comes across a wish-fulfilling dragon that can help him find his long-lost childhood friend.
Written and directed by Chris Applelhans (directorial debut), Wish Dragon features the voices of Jimmy Wong (Mulan), John Cho (Harold & Kumar), Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) and Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society).
Netflix Canada release date: June 11th, 2021
Genre: Animation
Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent (based on 10 reviews)
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).
This week in Netflix news: We got our first clip from The Cuphead Show!, a Netflix adaptation of the beloved Canadian-made indie game Cuphead.
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
In The Heights
Based on Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ musical of the same name, In The Heights follows a New York City bodega owner who saves all of his money as he hopes for a better life.
The film was directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and features an ensemble cast that includes Anthony Ramos (Hamilton), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton), Melissa Barrera (Vida), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway’s Rent) and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).
It should be noted that In The Heights has also released in theatres if you’re in an area where they’re open.
Canadian PVOD release date: June 10th, 2021
Genre: Musical drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 23 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent (based on 172 reviews)
You can rent In The Heights for $24.99 for 48 hours on PVOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, the Cineplex Store, Google Play and iTunes. Note: the film will eventually come to Crave, although that will likely be several months from now.
