Chatr offering 2GB bonus data per month for three months with select activations

Rogers’ flanker brand Chatr is currently offering 2GB of bonus data per month for three months with new activations on select plans.
Chatr notes that the sale is running until June 14th. The deal is available with new activations on talk, text and data plans that cost at least $35. A one-time SIM card charge applies.
It’s worth noting that the data bonus will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan is changed before the end of the three-month period.
Bell’s flanker brand Lucky Mobile is currently running a sale that offers a month of free service to new customers.
You can learn more about Chatr’s deal here.
