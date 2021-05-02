Here are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, S21 FE and Huawei P50 leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so weâ€™ve compiled a list of the past weekâ€™s hottest rumours.
From April 30th to April 24th, we saw a couple of leaks about the upcoming Z Fold 3 and Huawei’s P50 handset.
Samsung
LetsGoDigital designer Giuseppe Spinelli created renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 based on the past rumours. Spinelli created renders of four of the eight colour variants of the handset, black, beige, green and violet. Other colour versions include silver, gold, blue and red.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 might have a larger screen on the front than the 1.1-inch version that was available on the Z Flip. According to a previous leak from Ross Young, Z Flip 3 will feature a 6.7-inch main display and a 1.83-inch cover display.
Another leak saw Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE name appear on a drop-down banner on the company’s own website.
The phone’s name was there, but not much other information. This could have possibly been a mistake by Samsung Mexico, but it could also mean that the phone is coming sometime in the near future.
Huawei
Alleged Huawei P50 live images have appeared online.
The white smartphone is rumoured to measures 6.3 inches and will sport a hole-punch front-facing shooter that houses a single lens. On the rear, the handset offers a large pill-shaped camera setup, separated into two circles that houses four camera sensors (two sensors per circle).
