Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders based on rumours surface online

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is rumoured to be a few months away and now a leak fromÂ LetsGoDigitalÂ has potentially revealed what this upcoming handset might look like.
LetsGoDigital designer Giuseppe Spinelli created renders based on past rumours. Spinelli additionally created rumours of four of the eight colour variants of the handset, black, beige, green and violet. Other colour versions include silver, gold, blue and red.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 might have a larger screen on the front than the 1.1-inch version that was available on the Z Flip. According to a previous leak from Ross Young, Z Flip 3 will feature a 6.7-inch main display and a 1.83-inch cover display.
The renders also indicate that it features slim, and barely noticeable bezels. Further, the handset will sport a revamped hinge and a robust new frame.
Additional rumours include a Snapdragon 888 chipset, two storage variants up to 256GB, Android 11 and One UI 3.5.
Furthermore, the phone has a 12-megapixel primary shooter and an ultrawide-angle 12-megapixel camera. LetsGoDigital says that it will have a third telephoto zoom camera as well. The front will probably feature a punch-hole camera, but Samsung’s phone might sport a dual punch-hole setup. The handset reportedly features a 2,300mAh battery and a smaller 903mAh cell, to offer a combined 3,200mAh battery experience.
LetsGoDigitalÂ also says that there might be a Z Flip 3 Lite based on rumours. This goes along with previous rumours that indicate that Samsung might launch a more affordable handset.
It’s worth noting that these renders are based on previous rumours and patents, but nothing is confirmed.
The Z Flip 3 is rumoured to launch later this year alongside the Z Fold 3.Â
Image Credit: LetsGoDigital designer Giuseppe Spinelli
Source: LetsGoDigital
