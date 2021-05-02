Government invests $9.5 million to bring high-speed internet to Mauricie, Quebec

The federal government is investing $9.5 million to bring high-speed internet to the Mauricie region in Quebec.
The funding is being provided under the Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed initiative, which aims to give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada, at 99 percent.
Xplornet will receive $5.73 million to deploy high-speed internet to 1,020 homes in the area. The project will bring connectivity to the municipalities of La Bostonnais, La Tuque and Lac-Édouard.
“The people of the Mauricie region, as in other Quebec regions, absolutely need reliable connectivity. The COVID-19 crisis has shown the importance of having access to broadband digital services,” said Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne in a statement.
“By investing in these high-speed internet projects in the region, we’re helping bridge the digital divide, stimulate economic growth and create jobs.”
Over the next few months, Xplornet will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no household will be left without service.
Through Operation High Speed, the government hopes to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.
Image credit: @fp_champagne
