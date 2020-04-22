Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to get Flex Mode for the YouTube app

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is finally bringing Flex Mode to YouTube. Flex Mode optimizes the handset’s vertical folding nature.
You’ll now be able to watch the video on the top part of the screen and utilize the bottom part to like, dislike, share and view other similar videos. Additionally, in Flex Mode users can opt to have the top half completely fill the square, in Square view, or have a vertical orientation or the Z Flip’s standard 16:9 aspect ratio.
Flex Mode optimization for YouTube is rolling out starting now and should soon hit everyone’s device. This optimization mode is now available with version ‘15.15.38’ of the YouTube Android app.
Source: Samsung
Comments