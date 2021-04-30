Alleged Huawei P50 live images give a better look at the upcoming phone

Huawei’s P50 series will reportedly launch sometime in May or June, the latest ever for the company’s P-series devices. However, a live image of the upcoming smartphone has appeared online, leaked byÂ DigitalChatStation who shared them on their Weibo account.
The white smartphone is rumoured to measures 6.3 inches and will sport a hole-punch front-facing shooter that houses a single lens. On the rear, the handset offers a large pill-shaped camera setup, separated into two circles that houses four camera sensors (two sensors per circle).
Another image shared byÂ Technology Yu, shows the phone also in its black colour variant.
The leaked image of the front of the phone shows that the device is running Harmony OS instead of EMUI based on Android.
The handset is also supposed to launch sometime in May or June in black, blue white and beige colours. With the device ditching Android, it’s unclear if Huawei will launch the phone in Canada.
Let us know your thoughts on the design of this handset.
Image Credit: DigitalChatStation, Technology Yu
