Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [Feb. 1-7]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
Weâ€™ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as any other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
Bliss [Amazon Original]
A man’s life is upended when a woman attempts to convince him he’s living in a simulation.
BlissÂ was written and directed by Mike Cahill (I Origins) and stars Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums) and Salma Hayek (Frida).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: February 5th, 2021
Genre: Sci-fi, drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 37 percent (based on 38 reviews)
StreamÂ BlissÂ here.
Greenland [Amazon Original]
A family fights for survival as a planet-destroying comet hurls toward Earth.
GreenlandÂ was directed by Ric Roman Waugh (Angel Has Fallen) and stars Gerard Butler (300) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool).
Original release date: December 18th, 2020 (PVOD in the U.S.)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: February 5th, 2021
Genre: Disaster
Runtime: 1 hour, 59 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 76 percent (based on 115 reviews)
StreamÂ GreenlandÂ here.
Person of Interest (Seasons 1 to 5)
A mysterious billionaire creates a predictive crime computer program and enlists an ex-CIA agent to help him use it.
Person of InterestÂ was created by Jonathan Nolan (Westworld) and stars Jim Caviezel (The Passion of Christ), Michael Emerson (Lost), Kevin Chapman (Rescue Me),Â Taraji P. Henson (Empire) and Amy Acker (Angel).
Original TV broadcast run: September 2011 to June 2016 (CBS)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date:Â February 5th, 2021
Genre: Sci-fi, crime drama
Runtime: 103 episodes (43 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent (average across five seasons)
StreamÂ Person of InterestÂ here.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Apple TV+
The Snoopy Show [Apple Original]
Snoopy and his friend Woodstock go on new adventures.
The Snoopy ShowÂ is based on Peanuts’ Charlie Brown characters and animated by Vancouver-based WildBrain.
Apple TV+ Canada release date: February 5th, 2021
Genre: Animated, family
Runtime: Six episodes (about 22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ The Snoopy ShowÂ here.
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.
A roundup of some what’s coming to Apple TV+ Canada later this year can be found here.
Crave
Black History Month collections
This month weâ€™re celebrating Black stories and storytellers with the Black Excellence Collection on Crave. pic.twitter.com/UE4J12OIQt
— Crave (@CraveCanada) February 1, 2021
To commemorate Black History, Crave has launched multiple collections of content featuring Black creators, talent and cultural figures.
These include:
- Black Directors Collections — features films from the likes of Spike Lee and Tyler Perry
- Black Movies Matter — 42, Harriet, Just Mercy, The Photograph and more
- Docs & Historical Dramas — 40 Years a Prisoner, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Tiger and more
- TV Series #ForTheCultureÂ —Â featuringÂ The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Insecure, Lovecraft Country, Watchmen and more
Find out more here.
Fake Famous
First-time director and veteran journalist Nick Bilton explores the world of social media influences through a unique social experiment. The film follows three people in Los Angeles with relatively small follower counts and tasks them with growing their platforms to become famous influencers — purchasing fake followers and gathering up bots permitted.
Crave release date: February 2nd, 2021
Genre: Reality
Runtime: 1 hour, 22 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent (based on 10 reviews)
Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story [Crave Original]
Narrated by Dr. Dre, this documentary takes a look at the career of three-time world heavyweight boxing champion Lennox Lewis.
The documentary features never-before-seen footage from the Kitchener, Ontario-raised athlete’s personal archives, as well as exclusive interviews with him, Mike Tyson, George Foreman,Â Evander Holyfield and other prominent boxers.
Lennox Lewis: The Untold StoryÂ was directed by Rick Lazes and Seth Koch (Like Rats in a Trap).
Crave release date: February 1st, 2021
Genre: Sports documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on five reviews)
StreamÂ Lennox Lewis: The Untold StoryÂ here.
Search Party (Seasons 1 to 4)
All four seasons of HBO Max’sÂ Search Party are now on Crave. The series follows a group of friends who become involved in the search for a missing woman.
Search PartyÂ was created by Sarah-Violet Bliss (Fort Tilden), Charles Rogers (Fort Tilden) and Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) and stars Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), John Reynolds (Stranger Things), John Early (Late Night), and Meredith Hagner (Younger).
Original broadcast run: November 2016 to January 2021 (first three seasons on TBS, fourth on HBO Max)
Crave release date: February 4th, 2021
Genre: Dark comedy, thriller
Runtime: 40 episodes (about 22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent (average across four seasons)
StreamÂ Search PartyÂ here.
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
Netflix
Firefly Lane [Netflix Original]
Childhood best friends stick with each other through 30 years of highs and lows.
Based on Kristin Hannah’s 2008 novel of the same name, Firefly Lane was created by Maggie Friedman (Witches of East End) and stars Katherine Heigl (Suits) and Ottawa’s Sarah Chalke (Roseanne).
It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Burnaby, B.C.
Netflix Canada release date: February 3rd, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (about 48 to 54 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent (average across four seasons)
StreamÂ Firefly Lane here.
Kid Cosmic [Netflix Original]
A young boy named Kid becomes a superhero and teams up with other superhumans to fight evil aliens.
Kid CosmicÂ was created by Craig McCracken (The Powerpuff Girls) and features the voices of Jack Fisher (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Amanda C. Miller (Sailor Moon), Lily Rose Silver (NCIS) and Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants).
Netflix Canada release date: February 2nd, 2021
Genre: Animated, superhero
Runtime: 10 episodes (about 22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Kid CosmicÂ here.
Malcolm & Marie [Netflix Original]
A filmmaker and his girlfriend have their relationship tested the night of his film’s premiere.
Malcolm & MarieÂ was written and directed by Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and stars Zendaya (Euphoria) and John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman).
Notably,Â Malcolm & MarieÂ was the first Hollywood film to be written, financed and produced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Netflix Canada release date: February 5th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 60 percent (based on 121 reviews)
StreamÂ Malcolm & MarieÂ here.
Strip Down, Rise Up [Netflix Original]
A group of women takes part in a powerful pole dancing program to reclaim their bodies and lives.
Strip Down, Rise UpÂ was directed by MichÃ¨le Ohayon (Colors Straight Up).
Netflix Canada release date: February 5th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Strip Down, Rise UpÂ here.
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) showcases an assortment of fellow comedians, including Kimberly Clark, Barbara Carlyle and Dean Edwards.
Netflix Canada release date: February 2nd, 2021
Genre: Stand-up comedy
Runtime: Seven episodes (18 to 24 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Tiffany Haddish Presents: They ReadyÂ here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).
What are you planning on checking out this week? Let us know in the comments.
For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column here.
Image credit: Netflix
Comments