Games to ‘Stream ‘n Load’ on Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass [Feb. 8-14]

Google Stadia
Crayta: Starter Edition
Developer/Publisher:Â Unit 2 Games Limited
Genre: Sandbox
Price:Â free for all
Metacritic:Â 71 percent (Stadia version)
Xbox Game Pass release date: February 10th, 2021
Following its launch as a premium title last year, Crayta is now free for all players on Stadia — no Pro membership required.
Crayta allows players to create their own games and share them with friends, which can themselves be played instantly at the click of a link. The game also supports Stadia exclusive feature Crowd Play Beta, allowing users to join their favourite YouTube creators’ livestreams for collaborative creation and play.
Little Nightmares II
Developer: Tarsier Studios
Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Genre: Puzzle-platformer, horror
Price:Â included with Stadia Pro
Metacritic:Â 82 percent (PS4 version)
Stadia release date:Â February 11th, 2021
Joined by Six from the firstÂ Little Nightmares, a young boy named Mono ventures out to uncover the secrets of the Signal Tower and stop the source of evil that’s spreading throughout the land.
As Mono and Six grow closer, players must have the pair work together in stealth and puzzle segments and escape enemies.
Notably, while the game is available PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, it’s releasing day and date on Stadia for free via Stadia Pro.
Stadia Pro costs $11.99 CAD/month in Canada.
Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC and Android
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Console and PC)
Developer/Publisher:Â Square Enix
Genre: RPG
Price:Â included with Xbox Game Pass
Metacritic:Â 86 percent (PS4 version)
Xbox Game Pass release date: February 11th, 2021
Ashe, the princess of a small kingdom caught between warring nations, must band together with a ragtag group of adventurers to stop the Archadian empire.
Final Fantasy XIIÂ is a rather unique entry in the long-running JRPG series, in that it features MMO-like combat on top of a ‘License Board’ for unlocking new abilities and an expansive series of monster hunting quests.
Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Android)
Developer: MachineGames/Arcane Studios
Publisher: Bethesda
Genre: First-person shooter, co-op
Price:Â included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (required for streaming on Android)
Metacritic:Â 68 percent (Xbox One version)
Xbox Game Pass release date: February 11th, 2021
Twenty years after the events ofÂ Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, war hero B.J. Blazkowicz goes missing, leading his twin daughters Jessie and Zofia to team up to save him.
Players can control either daughter in single-player or team up with a friend for two-player co-op as they fight Nazis and acquire new abilities, weapons and other useful tools.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month. On top of Android streaming, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can also sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment
