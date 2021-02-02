PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Now in February 2021

Some of the games include Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Detroit: Become Human and Little Nightmares

Feb 2, 2021

1:43 PM EST

Call of Duty Black Ops 3

PlayStation has revealed the full list of games hitting its PlayStation Now streaming service in February.

Altogether, there are six titles hitting the service on February 2nd:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III (available until April 29th, 2021)
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Little Nightmares
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds (available until August 2nd, 2021)

It’s worth noting thatÂ Black Ops IIIÂ is also included in the PlayStation Plus collection on PS5.

In Canada, PlayStation Now costs $12.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.

For more on PlayStation Now, check out what landed on the service in January.

In other PlayStation service news, here’s a roundup of February’s free PlayStation Plus games.

Image credit: Activision

Source: PlayStation

