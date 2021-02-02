Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Now in February 2021

PlayStation has revealed the full list of games hitting its PlayStation Now streaming service in February.
Altogether, there are six titles hitting the service on February 2nd:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III (available until April 29th, 2021)
- Darksiders Genesis
- Detroit: Become Human
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Little Nightmares
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds (available until August 2nd, 2021)
It’s worth noting thatÂ Black Ops IIIÂ is also included in the PlayStation Plus collection on PS5.
In Canada, PlayStation Now costs $12.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.
For more on PlayStation Now, check out what landed on the service in January.
In other PlayStation service news, here’s a roundup of February’s free PlayStation Plus games.
