Microsoft planning several events to share news on Windows, gaming and more

These focused news events hope to highlight specific changes that will impact entire product categories

Feb 2, 2021

2:32 PM EST

Microsoft reportedly plans to host a series of news events over the next few months to focus on various product categories, such as gaming, Windows and cloud.

According to The Verge, the company’s first event will take place later this week, focusing on what’s next for its productivity software subscription, Microsoft 365. There will also be events that focus on cloud, gaming, Windows and security. Further, The Verge notes that these events differ from Microsoft’s typical events like Ignite or Build, which cover a broad range of products. Instead, these more focused events seek to highlight specific changes and what they mean for entire product categories.

Backing up The Verge‘s report, the Microsoft 365 Twitter account shared that it would host a digital event on February 4th, which will feature CEO Satya Nadella and corporate VP Jared Spataro discussing “ways to transform the employee experience.”

As for the upcoming Windows event, The Verge suggests it will focus on Microsoft’s visual refresh of Windows (codenamed Sun Valley). It may also touch on Windows 10X, the company’s work-in-progress, Chrome OS-like operating system.

The company reportedly has big plans for gaming this year, especially with Xbox Game Pass and xCloud.

The ongoing pandemic likely fuels such a significant change in how Microsoft approaches its news events. It remains to be seen if this new approach sticks and what — if any — impact it has once the pandemic is behind us.

Source: The Verge

