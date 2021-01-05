Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in January 2021

Every month, PlayStation adds a few new titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.
Now, the company has revealed that The Crew 2, Surviving Mars and Frostpunk: Console Edition are joining the catalogue in January 2021.
All three games will be available on PS Now starting January 5th, although The Crew 2 will be removed from the service on July 5th, 2021.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Source: PlayStation
