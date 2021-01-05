PREVIOUS|
Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in January 2021

The Crew 2 is racing onto the service

Jan 5, 2021

2:17 PM EST

Every month, PlayStation adds a few new titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.

Now, the company has revealed that The Crew 2Surviving Mars and Frostpunk: Console Edition are joining the catalogue in January 2021.

All three games will be available on PS Now starting January 5th, although The Crew 2 will be removed from the service on July 5th, 2021.

For more on PlayStation Now, check out what hit the service last month here. In other PlayStation service news, Sony also recently revealed January’s free PlayStation Plus games — read more on those here.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: PlayStation

