Whatâ€™s new on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC and Android in early February 2021

Every month, Xbox adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass service on Xbox consoles, PC and Android.
Typically, these are rolled out in two waves, and now, Xbox has unveiled February’s first batch of new Game Pass titles:
- Ghost of a Tale (PC) — February 4th
- Project Winter (Android, Console and PC) — February 4th
- The Falconeer (Android, Console and PC) — February 4th
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console and PC) â€“ February 11th
- Jurassic World Evolution (Android and Console) — February 11th
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (Android and Console) — February 11th
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Android) — February 11th
It’s worth noting that the survival multiplayer game Project WinterÂ was developed by St. John’s-based Other Ocean.
Additionally, the following Game Pass games on Android have received touchscreen controls:
- Donut County
- Enter The Gungeon
- Fractured Minds
- Monster Sanctuary
- River City Girls
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier â€“ Episode 1
- The Walking Dead: Michonne â€“ A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- Touhou Luna Nights
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Yes, Your Grace
Meanwhile, here are the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate exclusive Perks you can claim this month:
- Dragon Ball Super — Season 1
- One Piece — Season 101
- Phantasy Star Online 2 — February Monthly Bonus Pack (Available Feb 3rd)
- Smite â€“ Season 8 Starter Pass
- Tom Clancyâ€™s Rainbow Six Siege — Doc Byte Set (Available February 4th)
Finally, De Blob (Console), Ninja Gaiden II (Console) and World of Horror (PC) are leaving Game Pass on February 14th, while Shadows of the Damned (EA Play/Console) are exiting the catalogue on February 16th.
As always, subscribers can take advantage of a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any Game Pass title and continue playing after they leave the catalogue.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
For more on Xbox Game Pass, check out what hit the service in late January.
Image credit: Square Enix
Source: Xbox
Comments