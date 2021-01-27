PREVIOUS|
Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in February 2021

PS5 vehicular combat game Destruction AllStars is launching straight on PlayStation Plus

Jan 27, 2021

11:58 AM EST

Destruction AllStars PS5

Every month, Sony offers a few PlayStation 4 games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.

Now, the company has revealed what free titles are hitting the service in February 2021.

Notably, there’s a brand-new PS5 game here, as well as two acclaimed PS4 games.

The PS5 game in question is Destruction AllStars, a vehicular combat game that’s launching, as Sony previously promised, straight onto PS Plus.

Additionally, Sony is addingÂ Control: Ultimate EditionÂ — Remedy Entertainment’s latest trippy, David Lynch-inspired action game — to PS Plus on both PS4 and PS5. Finally, painting-focused PS4 action-adventure game Concrete GenieÂ is joining the PS Plus catalogue in February and will be playable on PS5 as well via backward compatibility.

All three games can be downloaded for free via PlayStation Plus starting February 2nd. Destruction AllStarsÂ will remain as a free download until April 5th, whileÂ Control: Ultimate EditionÂ andÂ Concrete GenieÂ will be available until March 1st.

A PlayStation Plus subscriptionÂ costs $69.99/year in Canada.

For more on PlayStation Plus, find out what hit the service in January here.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation

