Best Buy Canada discounts SD Cards, smart home products in latest sale

Best Buy Canada is offering a bunch of discounts this week on smart home products, SD cards, TVs and audio gear. Here is a summary of the deals available until next Thursday.
- Blink XT2 Wire-Free Home Security System with 1 1080p HD Camera for $97.99 (save $32)
- Nanoleaf Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 9 Panels for $199.99 (save $50)
- Google Home for $29.97 (save $100)
- Google Nest Hello for $299.99 (save $70)
- Google Home Mini for $9.97 (save $40)
- Google Home Max for $249.97 (save $150)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) – Chalk – 2 Pack for $99.99 (save $30)
- Ecobee 5 Pro SmartThermostat for $269.99 (save $90)
- Samsung The Frame 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $2,199.99 (save $300)
- LG NanoCell 49″ 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $899.99 (save $100)
- Samsung HW-Q70T 300-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $699.99 (save $200)
- LG 55″ 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV for $2,299.99 (save $200)
- Sony 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $1,599.99 (save $300)
- Apple TV Remote for $59.99 (save $40)
- Jabra Elite Sport In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $80)
- Kingston Canvas Go! Plus 128GB 170MB/s microSDXC Memory Card for $59.99
- Samsung EVO Plus 512GB 100MB/s microSDXC Memory Card for $119.99 (save $34)
- Samsung MB-MC256GA 256GB EVO Plus U3 Micro SD Card with SD Adapter for $46.99 (save $33)
- SanDisk Ultra Plus V10 64GB 130MB/s MicroSD Memory Card for $24.99 (Save $35)
- SanDisk Ultra Plus V10 32GB 130MB/s MicroSD Memory Card for $16.99 (save $23)
- Sandisk Extreme Plus 128GB 170 MB/s microSD Memory Card for $49.99 (save $70)
- Sandisk Extreme 128GB MicroSDXC 160MB/s C10 V30 A2 4k Phones for $46.99 (save $112)
Source: Best Buy Canada
