News

Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications leak online

The device will sport a 6.2-inch display, Snapdragon 765 processor and 3,800mAh battery

Sep 23, 2020

1:28 PM EDT

0 comments

Google’s Pixel 5 specs got leaked in detail yesterday and now the 4a 5G is also on the chopping block.

WinFuture’s Roland Quandt leaked details about the upcoming Google smartphone, including that the Pixel 4a 5G features a 6.2-inch OLED handset with the same 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution as the Pixel 4a and 5.

On the front, the device sports Gorilla Glass 3 as well as a Snapdragon 765G processor and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone has the same camera setup as the Pixel 5 with a 12.2-megapixel primary shooter and a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera that supports 4K 60fps video recording.

The handset features a headphone jack separating it from the Pixel 5, and only sports two microphones instead of three.

The Pixel 4a 5G features a thicker bottom bezel similar to the Pixel 4a, and charges via 18W USB-C fast charging with a 3,800mAh battery.

In the U.S., the handset will reportedly cost $499 USD (roughly $667 CAD). It’s worth noting that Google teased the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 back when it launched the Pixel 4a, noting that the phones would start at $679 CAD. Likely, that’s the price of the 4a 5G, which suggests the leak is spot on.

However, it’s impossible to say that these specs are 100 percent correct, but Google will officially unveil the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 on September 30th and rumours indicate it’ll officially launch the device on October 15th.

Source: WinFuture, Roland Quandt 

