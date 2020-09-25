Google launches AR experience to explore Toronto’s Fort York Historic Site

Google Arts and Culture has partnered with CyArk to launch an AR virtual experience to let users explore Toronto’s Fort York National Historic Site.
CyArk is a California-based company that aims to digitally record and archive the world’s most significant cultural heritage.
Google and CyArk have partnered together to launch 27 cultural heritage virtual experiences from across the world that can be viewed in 3D from your phone using augmented reality. The launch comes ahead of World Tourism Day on September 27th.
“This year may have changed our ability to travel across the globe, but our desire to experience new cultures, see far-off places or discover hidden gems in our own backyard has not diminished,” Google outlined in a blog post.
To access the virtual experience, you have to look up Fort York National Historic Site on Google Search from your phone and tap ‘View in 3D.’ It’ll appear under the ‘overview’ tab.
Other sites from around the world that you can visit include the Moai statues of Ahu Ature Huki, Rapa Nui (Easter Island), the Brandenburg Gate in Germany, or the Maya pyramid of Chichén Itzá in Mexico.
Google Arts and Culture has also launched a few other virtual experiences to let people discover popular destinations from around the world at home. You can explore places in Mexico, France, Spain, Italy and many other countries.
Source: Google
Comments