Google Pixel 5 rumoured to cost $799.99 in Canada

The latest rumour regarding the Pixel 5 indicates the phone will cost $799.99 CAD for the 128GB variant in Canada.
This information comes from the prolific leaker, Evan Blass. Additionally, the phone will reportedly be available in a green colour variant, according to a previous Blass leak where he showcased renders of the device.
When Google launched the Pixel 4, the 64GB variant cost $999 and the 128GB variant cost $1,129. Google had priced the 64GB Pixel 4 XL at $1129 and the 128GB Pixel 4 XL had cost $1259. The price drop likely has to do with the lower resolution display and mid-range processor compared to the flagship processor that was available in the Pixel 4 series.
In Canada, Pixel 5 128GB = 799.99CAD
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 24, 2020
The Pixel 5 reportedly features a 6.0-inch display, 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate and support for HDR. Additionally, it’ll sport a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, Android 11, a 4,080mAh battery and more.
Google will officially unveil the Pixel 5 on September 30th. The phone is rumoured to release on October 15th.
Source: Evan Blass
Comments