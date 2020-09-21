Pixel 5 might launch on October 15 and come in green colour variant

European retail websites have leaked colour and pricing information for the Pixel 5 and the 4a 5G.
First, a retail listing from Germany-based store ‘computeruniverse’ listed the Pixel 5 in green and black colour variants priced at €629 ($985 CAD). In the U.K., a store called ‘morecomputers’ also listed a 128GB Pixel 5 in a white colour variant priced at £615.00 ($1,048 CAD).
9to5Google says that this might be a mistake as the white and green Pixels share the same model numbers. Considering how pale Pixel colour variants are, it’s likely that if this listing is accurate, the pale green Pixel will replace the white variant.
Pixel 4a 5G-wise, the device comes in white and black and costs €499 ($781 CAD), according to computeruniverse. Another retailer in the U.K. indicates the devices will release on October 15th.
All reports state that the Pixel 4a 5G and 5 will come in a 128GB storage size. No other information about storage size is available. It’s important to note that the phone could come in other storage sizes and that the October 15th date could simply be a placeholder.
Google previously teased the Pixel 4a 5G and 5 back in August. The company revealed the two upcoming smartphones during a September 30th keynote.
Source: 9to5Google
