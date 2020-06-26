The Source’s ‘Oh Canada Event’ discounts smart home, wearables and tablets by up to 40 percent

The Source, which is owned by Bell, is ringing in the upcoming holiday with a sale called the ‘Oh Canada Event.’ The retailer has discounted tech items in various categories by ‘up to 40 percent.’ Check the deals out below.
- Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $239.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Google Nest Hub for $79.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Google Nest Mini, 2nd Generation for $39.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- Google Nest Thermostat E for $199.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $59.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $229.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Smartwatch for $199.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Active2 44mm Smartwatch, Under Armour Edition for $349.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 Kids Activity Tracker for $69.99 (Reg. $99.99)
Computers, Tablets and Accessories
- Acer Swift 3 14” Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 2
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, 32GB for $99.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- ASUS VivoBook 14” Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 for $699.99 (Reg. $999.99)
- D-Link Smart AC3000 High Power Wi-Fi Tri-Band Gigabit Router for $149.99 (Reg. $219.99)
- Logitech Harmony 665 Advanced Remote Control for $49.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- Samsung 24” 1080p 144Hz VA Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync for $249.99 (Reg. $349.99)
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC Memory Card for $39.99 (Reg. $109.99)
56GB SSD and Windows 10 for $799.99 (Reg. $899.99)
- Beats Solo³ On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Earphones for $119.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Earbuds for $119.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- Google Chromecast Ultra – $69.99 (Reg. $89.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds, 1st Generation for $139.99 (Reg. $159.99)
- Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $249.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Over-Ear Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $349.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- Sony WH-XB900N EXTRA BASS Over-Ear Wireless Headphones for $249.99 (Reg. $349.99)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Wireless Speaker for $119.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Sylvania 58” 4K Smart TV for $349.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- LG 65” 4K HDR Smart TV for $1599.99 (Reg. $1999.99)
- Sega Genesis Mini for $84.99 (Reg. $109.99)
- Seagate STGD2000100 Game Drive 2TB Portable PS4 for $115.99 (Reg. $129.99)
Source: The Source
Comments