To hype up the release of its upcoming low-cost phone, the OnePlus Nord, the China-based company is releasing a four-part documentary series about what goes into designing, manufacturing and selling a smartphone.
The series premieres on June 30th, and there’s a small trailer currently on Instagram. Overall, it looks a bit more dramatic than I expected. While there’s no mention of where users will be able to watch the show, I’d imagine it’s going to be on YouTube and OnePlus’ various other social media channels.
If you ever wondered about what it takes to launch a smartphone — don’t even ask. Because we got it all on film.🎥
Be sure to save time for #NewBeginnings, a four-part series from OnePlus. Premieres Tuesday, June 30.
— OnePlus (@oneplus) June 25, 2020
When you click on the link it takes you to an Instagram page called ‘onepluslitezthing,’ and it says, “It’s been a while since we’ve done anything like this. #NewBeginnings.”
You can request to follow the account since it’s private. If you get in, there are nine posts on the page. I haven’t gotten approved yet, so I have no idea what the company is hiding, but I’m still excited to watch the documentary.
It’s worth noting that this is the same Instagram account the accidentally leaked the Nord name, confirming OnePlus’ name for its upcoming affordable device.
Sadly, the phone doesn’t seem to be coming to Canada, but another low-cost OnePlus device might make its way here at a later date.
Notably, the Instagram page has a blue and black OnePlus logo, which matches the colours of some of the recent OnePlus Nord leaks.
Source: OnePlus
