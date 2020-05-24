Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Telus and Koodo roll out ‘Call Control’ feature to combat spam calls
- How to add multiple users to your Google Home setup
- How to make Windows 10 a little more like macOS
- LG V60 ThinQ Review: Just the two of us
- Bell to expand fibre internet connections in 18 rural Quebec communities
- Virgin Mobile ranks first for wireless purchase customer satisfaction
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Review: Media is my middle name
- Surface Headphones 2 Review: Thoughtful refinement
- Telus providing de-identified network mobility data for COVID-19 research
- Zoom notifies paying Canadian customers it is collecting GST/HST starting June 1
- Here’s what’s coming and leaving Netflix Canada in June 2020
- Surface Earbuds Review: Comfort over everything
- New EA studio opening in Vancouver to help Apex Legends development
- Telus partners with NortonLifeLock to launch ‘Telus Online Security’ for internet customers
- Canadian carriers detail retail store reopening plans and new safety measures
- Facebook to pay $9 million to settle Competition Bureau’s concerns over privacy claims
- Samsung Galaxy A71 Review: The mid-range S20
- Rogers donating phones with voice and data plans to women’s shelters in B.C.
