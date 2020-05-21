Virgin Mobile ranks first for wireless purchase customer satisfaction: study

Bell’s flanker brand, Virgin Mobile, has ranked first in terms of wireless purchase customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power’s latest study.
The study examines wireless carriers’ performance across sales-related activities in stores, over the phone and online. Satisfaction is measured by several factors including store representatives, online purchases, phone purchases, offerings and promotions, and cost of service.
Virgin Mobile received a score of 820 on a 1,000 point scale. Telus’ flanker brand, Koodo Mobile, followed with a score of 816, and Vidéotron ranked third with a score of 802. Rogers’ flanker brand Fido ranked fourth with a score of 801, followed by SaskTel’s score of 800 and Freedom Mobile’s score of 798.
The industry average for customer satisfaction was 795, which is a slight increase from the 793 reported last year. All of the national carriers, Telus, Bell and Rogers, ranked below the average. Telus saw a score of 790, while Bell and Rogers both had scores of 784.
Interestingly, the study notes “that customer traffic for in-store purchases prior to the pandemic declined to 51 percent from 56 percent in 2019. This casts a shadow over future in-store purchases in the COVID-19 era.”
The study also found that overall satisfaction with the shopping experience at carriers’ retail locations is slightly higher than at non-carrier stores, with scores of 800 vs. 795 respectively.
However, customer satisfaction has declined in terms of store facilities by six percent when compared to 2019. Customer satisfaction with store sales representatives has also decreased by eight percent since last year.
Further, the study found that the in-store experience purchase experience remains more satisfying compared to phone and web purchase channels, and contributes to a more positive brand image in the eyes of customers.
J.D. Power Canada’s director of technology, media and telecom practice, Adrian Chung, noted in a press release that the role of retail stores will remain critical for carriers when it comes to retaining customers, attracting new ones and further building their brand.
“With fewer shoppers visiting carriers’ brick-and-mortar locations, the prospect of a redesigned shopping experience in a new retail environment will offer opportunities to sharply focus on meeting customer needs and elevating their purchase experience while continuing to adhere to public health guidelines,” he stated.
This study was based on responses from 5,249 wireless customers with a postpaid plan from an eligible carrier and who had a purchasing experience in the past six months. It was conducted between February and March.
Image credit: J.D. Power
