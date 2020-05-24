PREVIOUS|
Players can vote for next Pokémon Go Community Day spotlight right now

So far it looks like Weedle is going to take the crown

Pokémon Go players can head over to Twitter to vote on what two Pokémon they want to be featured in upcoming Community Days.

The four monsters to choose from are Squirtle, Weedle, Sandshrew and Ghastly.

As of the time of writing, there are 563,267 votes, and surprisingly, Weedle is in the lead.

However, Ghastly is very close behind and in the remaining voting time, Squirtle could gather enough votes to take first or second place.

Generally, Niantic chooses the Pokémon featured each Community Day this it’s nice that it’s allowing people to provide some input this time around.

You can head over to Niantic’s website to learn more about the special movies each monster might learn if they win the votes.

