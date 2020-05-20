PREVIOUS
Zoom notifies paying Canadian customers it is collecting GST/HST starting June 1

The service notes that it will only be collecting GST/HST for invoices generated on or after June 1st

May 20, 2020

12:35 PM EDT

Zoom has started to notify paying Canadian customers that it is going to charge and collect GST/HST where applicable starting June 1st.

University of Ottawa professor Michael Geist posted a screenshot of the notice on Twitter. The notice indicates that this change is due to “international developments regarding the taxation of electronically supplied services with Goods and Service Tax (GST)/ Harmonized Sales Tax (HST).”

It’s important to note that rules regarding federal sales tax on digital services have not recently changed in Canada.

The notice sent to paying subscribers says that this change goes into effect on or shortly after June 1, 2020. Once the change is implemented, invoices issued by Zoom will include its GST/HST account number.

Zoom notes that it will only be collecting GST/HST for invoices generated on or after June 1st, and that invoices from prior periods will not be impacted.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Zoom for more information.

Via: @mgeist

