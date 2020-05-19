Telus partners with NortonLifeLock to launch ‘Telus Online Security’ for internet customers

Telus has partnered with NortonLifeLock to launch “Telus Online Security” to help its internet customers protect their devices and data.
The partnership will give customers access to the Arizona-based cyber security firm’s privacy services including ‘Norton 360 Basic’ and ‘Norton 360 Basic Plus.’
“NortonLifeLock has a stellar track record of helping protect consumers’ devices and online privacy, and we’re incredibly proud to be the first to bring their identity protection and identity restoration services to Canada,” said Zainul Mawji, the president of home solutions at Telus, in a press release.
A basic Telus online security plan includes Norton 360 Basic and costs $6 per month. This plan provides device security and secure VPN for up to two devices. It also comes with dark web monitoring.
A standard plan comes with Norton 360 Basic Plus and costs $10 per month. It includes all of the features in the basic plan along with full-service identity restoration, identity theft reimbursement coverage of up to $25,000 CAD and credit monitoring. Telus is currently offering the first month free for customers who sign up for this plan.
Telus notes the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre revealed Canadians lost $98 million to fraud last year, and that it expects this number to rise as cybercriminals continue to prey on consumers.
You can learn more about Telus Online Security here.
Source: Telus
Comments