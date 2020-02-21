Google’s Pixel 5 will reportedly feature reverse wireless charging

Google released the Android 11 Developer Preview a few days ago. While developers will primarily be downloading the operating system update, there’s hidden code in the build that the rest of us might find interesting.
The code revealed that reverse wireless charging will likely make its way to Google’s still unannounced Pixel 5, according to XDA Developers. Further, Google will call the feature ‘Battery share’ in its ‘Settings’ menu, and it’ll let you charge wireless earbuds and other Qi-compatible devices.
This feature is also available on the Huawei’s P30 series, Huawei’s Mate 20 series, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series, the S20 series and the Note 10 series.
While a cool feature, reverse wireless charging isn’t exactly necessary. I’ve used every single one of the above phones, but I’ve never once felt the need to share my battery power with an accessory or a smartphone.
With the Pixel 5 series featuring Battery share, hopefully, this means Google has plans to improve the battery life in its upcoming handsets.
Source: XDA Developers
