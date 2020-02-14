Google Pixel 5 CAD rendering showcases ugly camera module

Google is reportedly working on three designs for its still-unannounced Pixel 5 handset.
Front Page Tech shared a CAD rendering of one of the prototypes. This handset reportedly sports a matte glass finish, similar to the Pixel 4 — hopefully the black version isn’t glossy this time — and a glossy camera module.
FPT says this rendering is highly reliable.
The camera module sports three rear-facing shooters, with one primary camera, one telephoto sensor and an ultra-wide-angle lens, according to the leak.
While this CAD rendering doesn’t look great, it’s only one of the three prototypes and a lot can change between now and the Pixel 5’s expected October release date. Front Page Tech didn’t unveil the other two prototypes but mentioned that they both sport square-shaped modules like the Pixel 4 series.
Front Page Tech didn’t feel comfortable sharing the pictures of the front as the source for this information is less reliable, but he did mention that the device features a smaller but still noticable top bezel.
As always, keep in mind that this is just a CAD render. The final look of the phone will likely change over the next few months.
Source: Front Page Tech
