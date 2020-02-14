PREVIOUS|
News

Google Pixel 5 CAD rendering showcases ugly camera module

The camera module features three cameras

Feb 14, 2020

11:27 AM EST

0 comments

Google is reportedly working on three designs for its still-unannounced Pixel 5 handset.

Front Page Tech shared a CAD rendering of one of the prototypes. This handset reportedly sports a matte glass finish, similar to the Pixel 4 — hopefully the black version isn’t glossy this time — and a glossy camera module.

FPT says this rendering is highly reliable.

The camera module sports three rear-facing shooters, with one primary camera, one telephoto sensor and an ultra-wide-angle lens, according to the leak.

While this CAD rendering doesn’t look great, it’s only one of the three prototypes and a lot can change between now and the Pixel 5’s expected October release date. Front Page Tech didn’t unveil the other two prototypes but mentioned that they both sport square-shaped modules like the Pixel 4 series.

Front Page Tech didn’t feel comfortable sharing the pictures of the front as the source for this information is less reliable, but he did mention that the device features a smaller but still noticable top bezel.

As always, keep in mind that this is just a CAD render. The final look of the phone will likely change over the next few months.

Source: Front Page Tech

Related Articles

News

Feb 13, 2020

4:55 PM EST

Google’s Messages app might soon get new ‘reactions’ feature

News

Feb 12, 2020

6:31 PM EST

Google is bringing more security measures to Nest accounts

News

Feb 14, 2020

12:41 PM EST

Google is ready for Valentines day with a ton of helpful Assistant commands

Comments