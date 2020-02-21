Samsung releases ‘Jennie Red’ special edition Galaxy S20+ in South Korea

Samsung’s recently unveiled red Galaxy S20+, unfortunately, isn’t likely coming to Canada.
Following rumours last week, Samsung has confirmed the ‘Aura Red’ Special Edition S20+, officially called the ‘Jennie Red,’ is now available in South Korea. The phone was made in partnership with Jennie from the South Korean girl group BlackPink. So far the Jennie Red edition is only available in South Korea.
There are also matching red Galaxy Buds+ earbuds.
In Canada, the S20 series is available in ‘Cloud Blue,’ ‘Cosmic Gray,’ and the S20 Ultra also features a ‘Cosmic Black’ option.
Additionally, the S20+ also features 12GB of RAM, a 6.7-inch WQHD+ screen, a 4,500mAh battery and One UI 2.0.
Source: Korea Telecom Via: Android Headlines
