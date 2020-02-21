PREVIOUS|
Ontario Provincial Police show off Cybertruck render with OPP branding

It's unlikely this police truck will ever become a real thing

The Ontario Provincial Police has shown off a render of what the Tesla Cybertruck would look like as an OPP cruiser.

The render shows the angled truck painted black and white like a typical OPP squad car.

Overall, this isn’t a super high-quality render, and it will likely never materialize in the real world.

The police service also showed off a painted and detailed Model X a few years ago to indicate what the future of police transportation could look like, but since then, the OPP hasn’t purchased and Tesla vehicles.

