Ontario Provincial Police show off Cybertruck render with OPP branding

The Ontario Provincial Police has shown off a render of what the Tesla Cybertruck would look like as an OPP cruiser.
The render shows the angled truck painted black and white like a typical OPP squad car.
Hey @elonmusk can you suggest which model would make make a better police car? #Cybertruck or #TeslaX? pic.twitter.com/texsL1enJ3
— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 19, 2020
Overall, this isn’t a super high-quality render, and it will likely never materialize in the real world.
The police service also showed off a painted and detailed Model X a few years ago to indicate what the future of police transportation could look like, but since then, the OPP hasn’t purchased and Tesla vehicles.
Source: OPP Highway Safety Division
