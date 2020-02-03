Cybertruck-inspired custom iPhone 11 Pro is covered in titanium and pain

If you saw Tesla’s Cybertruck and thought the design would make for an excellent smartphone, apparently you aren’t alone.
Russian firm Caviar unveiled its absurd — and insanely expensive — Cyberphone. It’s an iPhone 11 Pro inside an angular titanium shell sporting a similar aesthetic to the Cybertruck.
This is nothing new for Caviar, which has stunned us before with exorbitantly priced custom iPhones, but at least those other versions had something to entice buyers. Whether it’s a $150,000 diamond-encrusted iPhone or one with a bunch of solar panels stuck to the back, the phones had something desirable.
The Cyberphone, however, starts at $15,860 USD (about $20,991 CAD) and provides only suffering for your hand. There is absolutely no way that anyone could comfortably hold this phone. Plus, the only functional benefit to the custom titanium-encased iPhone is that you can unfold it into a stand.
Yes, this thing has a large folding plate that covers the screen. While the argument could be made that it will also protect the screen, there seems to be a lack of padding on the titanium plate. Covering your phone in bare titanium likely won’t do much to protect it from drops — you’ll need a bit of padding to absorb impact.
I get the feeling Caviar knows this too. The promotional video for the Cyberphone features the line “Absolute screen protection” alongside the infamous clip of Elon Musk breaking the Cybertruck’s unbreakable windows. Not exactly a comforting visual pairing.
Of course, I doubt I’ll ever see someone actually using this thing. You’d need someone with enough love for both the iPhone and the Cybertruck, and with deep enough pockets to afford this monstrosity. Oh, and they would also need a deep disregard for the well being of their own hands.
